Yes Bank corrects on profit selling

Yes Bank dropped 6.89% to Rs 22.30 on profit selling after recent steep gains.

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 37.25% in the past four sessions.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, soaring 29.24% compared with 1.79% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, surging 28.12% as against Sensex's 3.94% rise.

The scrip had outperformed the market in past one year, jumping 58.76% as against Sensex's 7.93% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 75.34. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 16.90, 16.50 and 14.84, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

The private lender reported 32.23% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 152.82 crore on 17.75% increase in total income to Rs 6,394.11 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

