Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 December 2022.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 40.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.55% to Rs.485.35. Volumes stood at 4.95 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 94.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.09% to Rs.161.55. Volumes stood at 5.59 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 138.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.79% to Rs.125.65. Volumes stood at 9.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 80.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.83% to Rs.94.95. Volumes stood at 28.58 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 20854 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3527 shares. The stock slipped 0.63% to Rs.9,232.45. Volumes stood at 3995 shares in the last session.

