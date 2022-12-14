Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Creative Eye Ltd, BLB Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd and Nila Infrastructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2022.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 18.95 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd tumbled 9.61% to Rs 4.42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9148 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd crashed 5.94% to Rs 24.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13077 shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd corrected 5.75% to Rs 330. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47630 shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd dropped 5.65% to Rs 7.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

