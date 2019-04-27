Yes Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1506.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 36.80% to Rs 7856.54 croreNet loss of Yes Bank reported to Rs 1506.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1179.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 36.80% to Rs 7856.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5742.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.28% to Rs 1720.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4224.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 46.17% to Rs 29624.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20267.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income7856.545742.98 37 29624.7520267.42 46 OPM %31.5767.97 -59.3566.61 - PBDT-2338.311735.79 PL 2357.346194.31 -62 PBT-2338.311735.79 PL 2357.346194.31 -62 NP-1506.641179.44 PL 1720.274224.56 -59
