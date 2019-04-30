Yes Bank tumbles after reverse turnaround in Q4

slumped 24.85% to Rs 178.40 at 09:51 IST on BSE after the reported net loss of Rs 1506.64 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared with net profit of Rs 1179.44 crore in Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 26 April 2019. Domestic stock markets were closed on Monday, 29 April 2019, on account of (Lok Sabha).

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 291.01 points, or 0.74% to 38,776.32

On the BSE, 78.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29.85 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 213.70 and a low of Rs 173 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 404 on 20 August 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 147 on 29 November 2018.

Yes Bank's total income rose 17.09% to Rs 8388.23 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. jumped 816.2% to Rs 3662 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Ravneet Gill, of said the bank;s robust Transaction Banking, Retail and Digital platforms will allow it to accelerate granularity of businesses.

is India's fourth largest private sector Bank. As on 31 March 2019, branch network stood at 1,120 branches and Network stood at 1,456 which includes 596 Bunch Note Acceptors/Cash Recyclers.

