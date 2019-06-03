NEL Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.88 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NEL Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 194.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Lancor Holdings standalone net profit rises 520.93% in the December 2018 quarter
Equitas Holdings standalone net profit declines 60.93% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 67.16 croreNet Loss of NEL Holdings reported to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 135.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 67.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 165.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 256.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 211.50% to Rs 112.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.16-46.00 LP 112.9236.25 212 OPM %-62.70232.74 --61.53-370.87 - PBDT-30.34-144.21 79 -164.15-254.23 35 PBT-22.38-147.68 85 -164.57-266.87 38 NP-23.88-135.62 82 -165.50-256.22 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU