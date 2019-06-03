Premier Pipes standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.95% to Rs 30.86 crore

Net profit of Pipes declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.95% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.92% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 142.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

