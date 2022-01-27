Wipro, Cipla, United Spirits to be watched

Wipro: The IT major completed the acquisition of additional 13.3% equity stake in Encore Theme. Consequently, the company's holding in Encore Theme increased from 83.4% to 96.7%.

Cipla: The pharma major reported 2.6% fall in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 729 crore in Q3FY22 on 6% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 5479 crore in Q3FY22 over in Q3FY21.

United Spirits: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 295.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 280.3 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose to Rs 8917.3 crore from Rs 8429.1 crore YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power: Credit rating agency, ICRA, has upgraded its rating from [ICRA]A+ with Positive outlook to [ICRA]AA- with Stable outlook on the Long Term Bank Facilities and has reaffirmed the rating of [ICRA]A1+ for Short Term Bank Facilities of the company.

Raymond: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 100 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 22 crore in Q3FY21. Net revenue rose 45% to Rs 1871 crore from Rs 1286 crore YoY. The board of directors approved the real estate business division to be subsidiarized into wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond.

