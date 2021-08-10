Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd continues to fall

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 185.8, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.31% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 25.23% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 185.8, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 16331.7. The Sensex is at 54706.06, up 0.56%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 13.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1734.55, down 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 186.25, down 2.99% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 16.31% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% rally in NIFTY and a 25.23% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 12.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

