Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.6, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 61.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 33.61% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.6, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11175.5. The Sensex is at 38013.47, down 0.15%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 19.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1326.55, down 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 160.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 242.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.8, down 1.54% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 61.12% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 33.61% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 15.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

