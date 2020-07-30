Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 78, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 6.24% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11175.5. The Sensex is at 38013.47, down 0.15%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 3.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15737.55, down 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

