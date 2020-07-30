Chambal Fertilisers Q1 PAT spurts 81% to Rs 298 cr

The fertilizer manufacturer's consolidated net profit surged 81.5% to Rs 298.38 crore on 12.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,218.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 70% to Rs 460.27 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 270.80 crore in Q1 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter rose 14.4% at Rs 83.61 crore as against Rs 73.10 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 29 July 2020.

The firm witnessed an increase in sale quantity of both UREA and P&K fertilisers. However, revenue has not increased proportionately due to lower gas price and lower cost of P&K fertilisers. PAT increased on account of better performance of manufacturing of urea and marketing of P&K fertilisers.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals manufactures ammonia, urea, pesticides and other products for farming and other agricultural applications. The company also provides consulting services to farmers on their seeding programs.

Shares of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals dropped 3.40% to Rs 158.90 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 157.10 to Rs 173.15 so far.

