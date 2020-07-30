United Spirits Ltd eases for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 576.6, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 6.22% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 576.6, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11175.5. The Sensex is at 38013.47, down 0.15%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 3.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30948.5, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 114.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

