Eicher Motors Ltd rises around 1%

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 21624.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% jump in NIFTY and a 7.27% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21624.8, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11230.2. The Sensex is at 38104.54, up 0.09%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 17.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7330.25, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21464.55, up 0.67% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 32.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.01% jump in NIFTY and a 7.27% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

