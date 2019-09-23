JUST IN
Auto stocks swing higher after corporate tax cuts

Shares of most auto makers rallied after the Finance Minister slashed the corporate tax rates on Friday.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1,174.29 points or 3.09% to 39,188.91.

The market surged after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 20 September 2019, slashed corporate tax rate to 22% without exemptions. The effective corporate tax rate after surcharge now stands at 25.17%. The step has significant positive implications for corporates' profitability, broader economy and market valuations.

The S&P BSE Auto index was up 447.50 points or 2.62% at 17,528.04, underperforming the Sensex.

Escorts (up 9.84%), Ashok Leyland (up 6.86%), Eicher Motors (up 5.42%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 5.25%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.57%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.01%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.78%) advanced.

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.58%) and Tata Motors (down 4.16%) declined.

As on 31 March 2019, Eicher Motors paid a corporate tax of 34.43%. Escorts paid a corporate tax of 32.88%. Hero MotoCorp paid a corporate tax of 32.45%. Bajaj Auto paid a corporate tax of 30.25%. TVS Motor Company paid a corporate tax of 30.23%. Maruti Suzuki India paid a corporate tax of 29.71%. Mahindra & Mahindra paid a corporate tax of 28.76%.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 14:23 IST

