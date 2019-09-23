Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17177 shares

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2019.

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17177 shares. The stock increased 18.82% to Rs.109.55. Volumes stood at 57096 shares in the last session.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd recorded volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7866 shares. The stock gained 1.28% to Rs.861.10. Volumes stood at 13352 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 292.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.46 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.22% to Rs.255.20. Volumes stood at 41.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd saw volume of 108.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.75% to Rs.160.60. Volumes stood at 30.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd registered volume of 60793 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 9.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6729 shares. The stock rose 3.17% to Rs.1,395.00. Volumes stood at 27730 shares in the last session.

