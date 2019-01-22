Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd stays slippery

-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.25, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 34.04% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 426.25, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 2.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2375.95, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 428.4, down 2.04% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 28.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 34.04% fall in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 21.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
