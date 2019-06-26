Zee Media Corporation Ltd stays in demand

Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 12.45, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 52.39% in last one year as compared to a 10.84% drop in and a 32.56% drop in the Media.

Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.45, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11827.9. The Sensex is at 39536.71, up 0.26%. Corporation Ltd has dropped around 12.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 6.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2043.45, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.36 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)