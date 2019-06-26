United Spirits Ltd up for five straight sessions

is quoting at Rs 570.35, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.88% in last one year as compared to a 10.84% gain in and a 3.01% gain in the FMCG.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 570.35, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11827.9. The Sensex is at 39536.71, up 0.26%. has added around 6.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29552.6, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 570.35, up 1.86% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 15.88% in last one year as compared to a 10.84% gain in NIFTY and a 3.01% gain in the Nifty

The PE of the stock is 60.47 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)