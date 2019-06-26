LGB Forge Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter
LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2018 quarter
V2 Retail standalone net profit rises 72.57% in the December 2018 quarter
V2 Retail standalone net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2019 quarter
Embassy Office Parks' issue subscribed 2.6 times on final day of bidding
-
The Investment Trust of India Ltd, BSL Ltd, VIP Clothing Ltd and V2 Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2019.
The Investment Trust of India Ltd, BSL Ltd, VIP Clothing Ltd and V2 Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2019.
LGB Forge Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 3.96 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13126 shares in the past one month.
The Investment Trust of India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 136.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290 shares in the past one month.
BSL Ltd surged 19.89% to Rs 34.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2417 shares in the past one month.
VIP Clothing Ltd gained 18.31% to Rs 17.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15031 shares in the past one month.
V2 Retail Ltd spurt 13.66% to Rs 175.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3915 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU