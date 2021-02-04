Whirlpool slumps after Q3 PAT declines 7% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Whirlpool of India Q1 PAT slumps 92% to Rs 16 cr
Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 91.83% in the June 2020 quarter
Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2020 quarter
Whirlpool of India standalone net profit declines 12.09% in the December 2020 quarter
Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Whirlpool of India reported tumbled 4.48% to Rs 2462.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined by 6.7% to Rs 71.36 crore on 17.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,493.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Total expenses during the quarter increased by 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,435.29 crore. Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 94.04 crore, down by 5.9% from Rs 99.95 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo rose by 15.4% YoY to Rs 30.75 crore in the third quarter.
Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU