Whirlpool slumps after Q3 PAT declines 7% YoY

Whirlpool of India reported tumbled 4.48% to Rs 2462.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined by 6.7% to Rs 71.36 crore on 17.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,493.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Total expenses during the quarter increased by 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,435.29 crore. Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 94.04 crore, down by 5.9% from Rs 99.95 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo rose by 15.4% YoY to Rs 30.75 crore in the third quarter.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

