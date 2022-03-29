Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 50.29 points or 0.92% at 5517.72 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 13.22%), Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (up 4.99%),Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (up 4.09%),Welspun Enterprises Ltd (up 3.63%),Timken India Ltd (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kennametal India Ltd (up 3.37%), Uflex Ltd (up 3.32%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.29%), MSTC Ltd (up 3.14%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 3.09%).

On the other hand, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 5.39%), HSIL Ltd (down 2.02%), and Urja Global Ltd (down 1.42%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 256.72 or 0.45% at 57850.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.5 points or 0.51% at 17309.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 213.64 points or 0.77% at 27866.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.26 points or 0.72% at 8430.19.

On BSE,1831 shares were trading in green, 1023 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

