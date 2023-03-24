Zen Technologies wins order worth Rs 127 cr

-
ALSO READ
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Tata Motors gains after subsidiary files IPO papers with Sebi
Zen Tech rises for 3rd day; up over 21% in three months
-
Commenting on the order win, Ashok Atluri - Chairman and Managing Director, said:
"The Government of India has recently accelerated the induction of simulators into the armed forces, in line with the simulation framework issued in September 2021 (source: https://tinu.be/GOISimFW). This move not only saves a significant amount of money but also provides better training value and is the most environmentally sustainable way to train our forces for combat readiness.
Although Zen has faced setbacks in the past (2012), as the Company faced the cancellation of some large tenders that were within the grasp. The situation looked bleak back then, and we had stated in our press release at the time, "As of now Zen is not participating in any large tender The visibility of the forthcoming orders is poor (source: https://tinu.be/Zen). The Company has made a complete turnaround over the last ten years.
Zen is confident that it is well-positioned to participate in and contribute to the country's growth and progress. The company believes that the next few years will be extremely positive, and it anticipates the signing of several more significant contracts in the near future.
Zen believes that it will play a significant supporting role in the government's prestigious Agnipath initiative and efforts to modernize training. The Government of India's actions show that it is walking the talk when it comes to supporting its stated objectives. The induction of simulators into the armed forces is an example of this. With the government's support, Zen is confident that it will continue to thrive and contribute to the country's progress.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU