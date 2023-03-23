Patel Engineering successfully bids for Dibang Multipurpose Project worth Rs 3637.12 cr

-
Patel Engineering has emerged as L1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening through e] Reverse Auction for the tender invited by NHPC, for Construction of Civil Works for LOT]4: Comprising Head Race Tunnels including Intake, Pressure Shafts, Penstocks, Power House & Transformer Cavern, Tail Race Tunnels, Pothead Yard, Adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW), located in Arunachal Pradesh, India.
The said Project is to be executed in a period of 86 months.
The Project is to be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PELfs share is 50%.
