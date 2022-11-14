Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.78% to Rs 15.68 crore

Net loss of Zenith Exports reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.6822.33-8.671.48-1.020.53-1.340.21-1.060.13

