TVS Srichakra standalone net profit declines 44.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 579.89 crore

Net profit of declined 44.11% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 579.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 103.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 2381.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2152.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

