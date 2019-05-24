TVS Srichakra standalone net profit declines 44.11% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 579.89 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra declined 44.11% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 579.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 552.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.28% to Rs 103.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 2381.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2152.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales579.89552.85 5 2381.762152.25 11 OPM %9.7310.84 -10.8811.70 - PBDT53.1961.09 -13 236.13237.46 -1 PBT31.0643.99 -29 153.30169.25 -9 NP16.0328.68 -44 103.17117.61 -12
