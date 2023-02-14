Zenith Health Care reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.12% to Rs 3.66 croreNet profit of Zenith Health Care remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.12% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.664.47 -18 OPM %4.644.47 -PBDT0.170.20 -15 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.100.10 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
