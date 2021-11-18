Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 310.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 453.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68551 shares

J K Cements Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 November 2021.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 310.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 453.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68551 shares. The stock lost 7.67% to Rs.453.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10316 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.3,523.40. Volumes stood at 11873 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34196 shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.1,456.30. Volumes stood at 16843 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70220 shares. The stock gained 2.98% to Rs.342.55. Volumes stood at 99215 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd notched up volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.474.75. Volumes stood at 6.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)