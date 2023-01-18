Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.050.263600.00569.230.270.240.210.180.140.15

