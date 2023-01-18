Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Barometers trade with modest gains; Nifty above 17,350
Real Estate shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 80.77% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.26 -81 OPM %3600.00569.23 -PBDT0.270.24 13 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.140.15 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU