Spencers Retail to unveil new hyper market chain - Spencer's Value Market
Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.26 -81 OPM %3600.00569.23 -PBDT0.270.24 13 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.140.15 -7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:34 IST

