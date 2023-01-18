Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.36% to Rs 16.49 croreNet loss of Tokyo Plast International reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.36% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.4925.12 -34 OPM %1.337.52 -PBDT-0.101.37 PL PBT-0.900.67 PL NP-0.900.44 PL
