Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 20.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 277.68 croreNet profit of Delta Corp rose 20.52% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 277.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales277.68248.34 12 OPM %36.8542.97 -PBDT111.23109.80 1 PBT96.3596.20 0 NP84.8270.38 21
