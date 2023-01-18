Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 20.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 277.68 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 20.52% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 277.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

