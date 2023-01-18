Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.11% to Rs 37.66 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 13.24% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.11% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.6650.9783.9188.7439.4350.9239.1750.6834.5339.80

