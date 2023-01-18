Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.11% to Rs 37.66 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 13.24% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.11% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.6650.97 -26 OPM %83.9188.74 -PBDT39.4350.92 -23 PBT39.1750.68 -23 NP34.5339.80 -13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:34 IST

