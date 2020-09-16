Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Zodiac Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Zodiac Ventures reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %01740.00 -PBDT0.07-0.04 LP PBT-0.01-0.12 92 NP-0.04-0.11 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU