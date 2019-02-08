Zuari Agro Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.33 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 36.68% to Rs 908.14 crore

Net loss of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 48.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 36.68% to Rs 908.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1434.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales908.141434.30 -37 OPM %0.938.77 -PBDT-58.2363.70 PL PBT-69.8452.93 PL NP-68.3348.02 PL

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:50 IST

