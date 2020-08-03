Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Capsules (US RLD - Rytary) in the strengths of 23.75 mg/95 mg, 36.25 mg/145 mg, 48.75 mg/195 mg, and 61.25 mg/245 mg.

This medication is used to treat the symptoms of Parkinsons disease (such as shakiness, stiffness, difficulty moving) or Parkinson-like conditions.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 295 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

