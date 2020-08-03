JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Consumer goods shares rise

TVS Motor Company records 27% growth in sequential monthly sales in July
Business Standard

Hindustan Zinc announces change in directors

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 August 2020

Hindustan Zinc has appointed Arun Mishra (CEO & WRD), Akhilesh Joshi (NED & Independent Director) and Anjani Kumar Agrawal (NED & Independent Director) with effect from 01 August 2020.

Further, Sunil Duggal, A R Narayanaswamy and Arun L Todarwal have ceased to be directors on the board of the company with effect from 31 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 10:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU