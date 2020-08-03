Hindustan Zinc announces change in directors

-
-
With effect from 01 August 2020Hindustan Zinc has appointed Arun Mishra (CEO & WRD), Akhilesh Joshi (NED & Independent Director) and Anjani Kumar Agrawal (NED & Independent Director) with effect from 01 August 2020.
Further, Sunil Duggal, A R Narayanaswamy and Arun L Todarwal have ceased to be directors on the board of the company with effect from 31 July 2020.
