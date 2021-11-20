Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Decitabine Injection

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA's tentative approval for Zydus Cadila's
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Nelarabine Injection
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
Lupin gains after receiving tentative nod for brexpiprazole tablets
Barometers trade near day's high; breadth remains strong
-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Decitabine for Injection in the strength of 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial (USRLD: Dacogen).
Decitabine is used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, certain types of blood or bone marrow cancer. The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Hospira.
The group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU