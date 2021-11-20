Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Decitabine Injection

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Decitabine for Injection in the strength of 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial (USRLD: Dacogen).

Decitabine is used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, certain types of blood or bone marrow cancer. The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Hospira.

The group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

