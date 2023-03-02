Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Acyclovir Cream

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Cream, 5% (USRLD: Zovirax Cream).

Acyclovir belongs to a class of medications known as antivirals. Acyclovir cream is used to treat cold sores (fever blisters; blisters that are caused by a virus called herpes simplex) on the face or lips.

The product will be launched shortly in the US market. The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).

Acyclovir Cream, 5% had annual sales of USD 16.9 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

