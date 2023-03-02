Ramkrishna Forgings to install 7.82 MW roof-top solar project for captive use

Ramkrishna Forgings announced a significant step towards fulfilling its commitment of achieving carbon neutrality through an investment in renewable energy. The company plans to install a 7.82 MW capacity roof-top solar project at its existing forging plants in Seraikela and Dugni at Jamshedpur.

Upon completion of the project, the power generated will be used for its captive consumption, reducing the company's dependence on grid power.

The project will help the company to achieve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) vision and contribute to the larger goal of achieving a sustainable future. The total cost of the project is estimated to be approximately Rs. 35 crore, which will be financed by a mix of debt and equity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)