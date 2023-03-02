Ramkrishna Forgings to install 7.82 MW roof-top solar project for captive use

-
Upon completion of the project, the power generated will be used for its captive consumption, reducing the company's dependence on grid power.
The project will help the company to achieve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) vision and contribute to the larger goal of achieving a sustainable future. The total cost of the project is estimated to be approximately Rs. 35 crore, which will be financed by a mix of debt and equity.
