Ships carrying Indian crew catch fire off Russia, 10 killed

At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out onboard two ships, both carrying Indian crew, near the Strait that separates and Russia, according to emergency officials.

Preliminary information said the fire broke out on Monday night due to the failure of a fuel pump being used to transfer fuel between the two vessels -- Candy and -- in violation of security regulations governing such maneuvers, reports news.

According to Russia's news agency, Candy had a crew of 17 -- eight Indian nationals, nine Turkish citizens. While the carried a crew of seven Indians, seven Turkish and an intern from

A from told on Tuesday that 12 people have been rescued so far and there were no chances to find any more survivors.

"As of 6 a.m., the status of the operation has been reclassified to search from rescue because there is no hope to find survivors.

"The fire on ships continues blazing. It will not be extinguished until all the gas burns out," the said.

The rescued sailors have not yet been brought to the shore because of the bad weather conditions, he added.

The victims have not been identified yet.

Both vessels were flying Tanzanian flags. One of them was a liquefied and another one was a tanker, reports News.

Maritime traffic was not affected by the incident and navigation through the Strait is still open, the said.

