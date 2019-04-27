10 Kaushal gang shooters arrested in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested four more shooters of the Kaushal gang, a day after six dreaded sharp shooters of the same gang were held, under the Operation Clean-up.

"They are involved in more than one dozen incidents of crime, including murder, kidnapping, extortion in Delhi, and The accused had assembled at Jharsa Chowk on Saturday to execute a crime," said Shamsher Singh, of Police (Crime).

The shooters have been identified as Anil Bargujjar, Aakash, Dinesh Diwakar alias Guddu and Inderjeet Gupta. All of them are active members of the Kaushal gang.

With their arrest, the officials claimed the gang was getting weaker and hoped that the kingpin would be held soon.

"A team of crime branch was monitoring them. When they reached Jharsa Chowk in morning, they were cornered and arrested," Singh said.

--IANS

