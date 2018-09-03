11 killed in Nigeria attack

Eleven persons were killed and 12 others injured in an attack in Nigeria's city, police said on Monday.

The attackers stormed Lopandet Dwei Du area of the city on Sunday and unleashed terror by shooting indiscriminately at the residents, quoted as saying.

The cause of the attack is unknown. Further investigation is underway, he said.

On Wednesday, at least eight persons were killed following an attack by suspected cattle raiders in

--IANS

mag/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)