12 hours after arrest, court releases Dalit intellectual Teltumbde

In a huge embarrassment for government, a court ordered the release of Dalit intellectual Prof Anand Teltumbde, barely 12 hours after he was arrested at Airport by police, here on Saturday.

The court ruled that Teltumbde's arrest was not only illegal but also amounted to a contempt of which had granted protection from arrest to the till February 11.

When asked what was the haste to arrest Teltumbde in an early morning operation from Mumbai, Joint Police guardedly said: "It was done are per procedures."

"We respect the honourable court's orders in this matter today (Saturday). Now any further step will be initiated only after the verdict of the competent court which he (Teltumbde) may approach for reliefs," Bodke told IANS shortly after the ruling.

It was around 3.30 a.m on saturday when a waiting team of accosted and arrested Teltumbde from the domestic terminal of (CSMIA) when he landed here from

Teltumbde, who teaches at the of Management, had earlier filed for anticipatory bail in a Pune sessions court. However, it was rejected on Friday paving way for the police action.

Later, after completing certain post-arrest formalities in Mumbai, he was whisked off to Pune and produced before a court.

In the court, his strongly argued that Teltumbde's arrest was illegal since the apex court had granted him protection from arrest till February 11, and demanded his immediate release.

He has been charged of having links with the banned (Maoist) and also with the Elgaar Parishad, which allegedly triggered the January 1, 2018 caste riots and violence in Koregaon-Bhima in Pune.

Opposing his anticipatory bail plea, the had submitted evidences in a sealed envelope, claiming his activities as an alleged "urban Maoist" against which the have launched a major offensive for the past one year.

