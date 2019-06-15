12 police officers killed in Nigeria attack

At least 12 officers were on Saturday killed while another escaped with after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by (IED) in county along the border with

A senior said that suspected al-Shabab militants were believed to have crossed over from neighbouring The incident took place between Riba and Konton villages in east, reported.

"A team of 13 administration police officers were attacked with IED between Riba and Konton and only one survived with subject to confirmation of the number of death toll," said the who declined to be identified.

The said the administration police officers were allegedly conducting security surveillance along Kenya- border when the incident happened, two days after the militants stormed a local centre and abducted three police reservists in the same location.

Witnesses said the police officers were killed when their vehicle ran over the landmine and those who survived were pursued and shot dead. A police chopper has been sent to pick the only survivor, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Al Qaeda allied terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in northeastern Kenya, saying their fighters seized the Konton village in the outskirts of town.

