Four youth held trying to cross LoC handed back to families

Four youth, arrested from the sector of the (LOC) while trying to cross over into Pakistan-administered Kashmir, were handed back to their families on Saturday after counselling, an said.

The youth, identified as of Kulgam, of Shopian, of Sopore and of Pattan (Baramulla), were held by the security forces on Friday as they were heading to obtain arms training as newly-recruited militants.

Addressing a joint army-police press conference in Baramulla town, Brig. Girish Kalia said that security forces had got information about the youth "who were going to join the path of violence after being misguided by local militants and their accomplices".

"Moving swiftly, the army and the police apprehended them along the LoC in sector. After proper counselling, these youth were handed over to their respective families," he said.

