At least four militants were killed and one after an (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of on Sunday.

told media that the militants had planned to plant the IED in Malkok area of district to target the security forces convoy. The bomb, however, exploded prematurely, killing four on the spot and leaving one grievously injured, reports

militants frequently use IEDs to target security forces. As per official figures, at least 120 civilians in are killed in such incidents every month.

In a separate development, at least six militants were killed and five others sustained in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by Afghan forces in the western province of Farah, said on Sunday.

No comments have been received by the Taliban with respect to the above two developments.

is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and Islamic State. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

