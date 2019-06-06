12 Telangana Congress MLAs merge with TRS

Twelve MLAs in on Thursday merged with the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

officially recognized the group of 12 members of Assembly belonging to the main opposition a part of TRS, hours after they called on him and submitted him a letter, seeking Legislature Party's merger with the

issued a bulletin, saying also communicated to the that it agreed to the request of 12 MLAs into the party and requested him to take necessary action.

"Therefore, the has taken note that the said 12 members of who constitute two-thirds of its total members in the are deemed to have been merged with the in terms of Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution," said the bulletin.

"Accordingly, seats are allotted to them along with members of in the House," it added.

In Assembly elections held in December last year, the Congress had won 19 members in 120-member Assembly (including a nominated member).

Under Anti-Defection Act, the defectors required two-third majority to seek merger with any party.

The development came a day after state Congress resigned from Assembly as he was elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda in the recent elections.

This brought down Congress' strength to 18 and the defectors required 12 MLAs to seek CLP's merger with

Following the meeting of the defectors with the Speaker, CLP Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leaders D. Sridhar Babu, and other leaders began a protest at in the Assembly premises.

They wore black ribbons around their mouth to lodge their protest over the defections. They demanded that the MLAs who were elected on their party symbol but were now seeking merger with TRS should be disqualified.

The Congress leaders said they made several representations to the Speaker for disqualification of MLAs, but he took no action, but now he seems to be acting swiftly on the request of defectors.

questioned the Speaker as to how he can take a decision on merger when their petition was pending in the

Earlier, in state merged with TRS in a similar way. If this happens in Assembly, the Congress will lose the status of main opposition.

A party needs one-tenth of the strength of a House to have the status of main opposition.

The TRS had won 88 seats in Assembly elections. After the polls, two independents and one of the two legislators of joined the TRS. With the merger of 12 Congress party TRS, the strength of the ruling party will go up to 104 (including a nominated member).

This has brought down the Congress tally to six. All (AIMIM) may get the status of main opposition. AIMIM, an ally of TRS, has seven MLAs.

