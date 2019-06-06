Centre, AAP again caught in tussle over schemes

Barely a week after the BJP-led NDA government assumed charge for a second term at the Centre, its friction with Delhi's ruling (AAP) seems to have revived with the two countering each other's schemes.

While the Centre did not seem to be interested in AAP's proposed move to offer free rides to women in Metro and DTC buses in the capital, the government is keeping itself away from the NDA's Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

On Monday, the government announced that it was planning to subsidise the fares of Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses to make them free for women.

However, (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that he has not received any proposal from the to provide free rides to women.

Although the AAP government said that it will launch the scheme within the next three months, it has not yet released a full plan.

Taking a dig at Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Puri said, "You can't announce a scheme first and then prepare a proposal."

Reacting to Puri's comments, Delhi said that the had both the plan and the money to offer free rides to women.

"With all due respect, I want to tell Puri that the government of Delhi has both the plan and the money to offer free metro and bus rides to women. I just request him to smile and give us his blessings. will implement the plan in a very efficient manner," Sisodia said.

The added that the government has been conducting meetings over the proposed scheme.

"We have conducted several official meetings over the issue in the last three-four days. The has met officials of the transport and metro department in the last few days. The and I have held meetings over the issue. We are coming up with a very good scheme. We are also receiving feedbacks from the people of Delhi. Once finalised, we will share the plan with you," he said.

"As the of Delhi, I can assure you that we don't have any dearth of money for the scheme," Sisodia added.

Puri also said that the Delhi government was not using its budget for the Centre's Swacchh Bharat scheme and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, but instead wanted to offer free rides to women.

had written to the Delhi government for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as it was among the few states such Odisha, Telangana and which didn't implement the scheme.

However, said that AAP will not implement the scheme in the capital. "If Ayushman Bharat is such a good scheme, why are the patients from the BJP-ruled states of and not treated through it? Why are they forced to come to the government hospitals in Delhi for treatment," Jain asked.

--IANS

nks/arm

