As faction feud rises, Raj Congress in charge appeals party workers to stay disciplined

Amid rising factionism in the party, All Committee and in-charge on Thursday appealed to all state leaders to stay disciplined and avoid expressing opinions in public that could harm party's interests.

"We know that is the main national party, but we hold power in a few states where our resolve is to provide public welfare and good governance.

"We hold responsibility to stay disciplined and should not display any conduct or express statements in public through media and social media, by which it could appear that someone from within the party was harming it, he said.

Pandey's appeal comes in the wake of statements coming from MLAs demanding leadership change in the state with asking his deputy, Sachin Pilot, to take responsibility for the party's defeat from Jodhpur seat.

