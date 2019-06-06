As faction feud rises, Raj Congress in charge appeals party workers to stay disciplined

-
Amid rising factionism in the party, All India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey on Thursday appealed to all state leaders to stay disciplined and avoid expressing opinions in public that could harm party's interests.
"We know that Congress is the main national party, but we hold power in a few states where our resolve is to provide public welfare and good governance.
"We hold responsibility to stay disciplined and should not display any conduct or express statements in public through media and social media, by which it could appear that someone from within the party was harming it, he said.
Pandey's appeal comes in the wake of statements coming from Congress MLAs demanding leadership change in the state with Chief Minister Gehlot asking his deputy, Sachin Pilot, to take responsibility for the party's defeat from Jodhpur seat.
