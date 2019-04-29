Samajwadis under house arrest in Kannauj

The has claimed that a number of its leaders have been put under house arrest in where Yadavs wife is contesting the elections.

state sent a letter to the late on Sunday night, with photographs of police personnel camping outside the houses of senior leaders in the district.

Sources said that more than a dozen leaders were put under 'house arrest', which prevented them from carrying out any form of political activity.

alleged that the party's leaders were being harassed by police at the behest of the BJP government.

"Not even one has been put under house arrest, but our leaders are being stopped by the police and have been trapped inside their houses," he said.

leader said: "This is blatant misuse of power and democracy is being murdered by such acts."

However, the police have maintained silence over the episode. Superintendent of Police Amrendra refused to comment.

has taken cognizance of the issue and has sought a report from the District Magistrate.

SP said: "We have been getting reports from Kannauj, dehat, Auraiyya and adjoining areas that SP leaders, village heads, BDC and zila panchayat chiefs are being harassed and are asked to get votes polled in favour of BJP."

He said that in his letter, the state SP had mentioned an incident in which the in charge of post in Rasoolabad allegedly harassed SP supporters and is working for BJP candidate.

He claimed that officers in charge of Gursahayganj Kotwali in Chibbramau and in Tirwa were acting against SP workers at the behest of BJP government.

Kannauj is considered a Samajwadi bastion and has been with the since 1998.

